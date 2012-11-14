CamerasDirect Offers Fast and Reliable Nikon D300s for Semi-Professional or Amateur Photographers

Gold Cost, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- CamerasDirect offers fast and reliable Nikon D300s for semi-professional and amateur photographers. The Nikon D300s is a fast, reliable workhorse for the semi-professional or amateur photographer, and it feels great to use and makes picture taking a real pleasure The Nikon D300s is a well-rounded camera and more than capable of professional-quality results. The Nikon D300s updates what is undoubtedly a modern classic by adding a number of new features, in particular HD video



After the introduction of the D300, Nikon announced its successor, the D300s. The Nikon D300s is the latest version of Nikon’s award-winning D300. The D300s features a 12.3 megapixel, DX-format sensor, and supports an ISO range of 200 to 3200. Nikon also gave the D300s their 51 point auto-focus system, which makes it exceptionally easy to get a crisp image while shooting. The D300s also has the same 3 inch LCD displays as the D300 on the back of the body, which is great for reviewing shots or while using the Live View mode. There are a few major differences from the D300. The biggest change is the inclusion of video. The Nikon D300s allows capturing video at 24fps. The D300s also has a quiet shutter mode, which is perfect for wildlife photography, and they added the ability to use an SD card as well as a CF card, the previous standard. It is possible to use both cards at once, and there are a couple of ways to do that. While Nikon D3100 is built around a 14.2 megapixel CMOS sensor, bringing not only live view but also Full HD video capture to Nikon's entry-level model for the first time. In fact, this made it the first Nikon DSLR to offer 1920x1080 movie recording. It can only record clips up to about ten minutes long due to a 4 GB maximum file size, but this still counts as an impressive feature addition at this level. The Nikon D3100 substantially refreshes the D3000, taking a rather outdated-looking specification and turning it into one of the most competitive in its sector.



