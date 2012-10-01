CamerasDirect Offers Lightweight, Compact and Affordable 50 mm SLR Lens

Gold Cost, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- CamerasDirect offers a more lightweight, compact and affordable 50 mm SLR lens providing a more creative control in photography. 50 mm SLR lens is a single focal length lens, no zoom, just one focal length of 50mm. It is considered that 50mm SLR lens on a full frame camera is the same perspective as the human eye. Most of the 50mm SLR lenses have a high max aperture, and offer great creative control.



As a travel lens, 50 mm SLR lenses are superb as they are small and inconspicuous. The fast aperture gives a photographer privilege to shoot in darkness so no need to lug around a tripod and flash. The 50mm SLR lens may be the best focal length in 35mm photography. A good 50mm SLR lens is going to be sharper than practically any other focal length and it's going to be free of apparent distortion. SLR lenses are the ultimate choices for anyone who is very enthusiastic about photography. They are preferred by photographers as these lenses have many advanced features that ordinary lenses do not provide. Professional photographers have a wide variety of SLR lenses according to their necessity.



Lightweight, compact and affordable, this lens will easily become a favorite and find a home in any photographer’s gear bag. With the unique ability to mimic the focal length of the human eye, the 50mm SLR lens is ideal for travel, general photography, low-light, landscape shooting and portraiture. 50 mm SLR lens continues to provide photographers with sharp, high-resolution images, with amazing depth of field control for intimate details. 50 mm SLR lens is also a great option for photographers seeking a fast, sharp lens to capture images with amazing color and contrast. Buying a 50mm SLR lens opens up countless creative opportunities, especially for novice photographers when it is their first prime lens.



