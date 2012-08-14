CamerasDirect Offers Refreshing Hybrid Digital Cameras With Convenience of Compacts and the Design of DSLR

Gold Cost, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- CamerasDirect offers the all refreshing hybrid digital cameras with the characteristics of both compact cameras and digital SLRs. Hybrid digital cameras appeals to both novice photographers looking for their first interchangeable-lens cameras, or enthusiasts looking for a backup to a more expensive DSLR, or simply as an alternative option to high-end luxury compacts. They're as practical and easy to use as compact digital cameras, but they have interchangeable lenses and the kind of manual controls typically found in SRLs.



In-between compact cameras and SLRs, a new breed of camera has cropped up, known as interchangeable lens compacts, hybrids digital cameras. With sensors ranging from small to large formats, these cameras are a diverse bunch. Their designs vary too, as while some look like outsized compacts others resemble mini-SLRs. What's more, some models are aimed at novice users while others are clearly aimed at experienced photographers. A hybrid digital camera is smaller and lighter than a DSLR camera, but larger than most compact cameras. A much larger imaging sensor is used in a hybrid camera. Hybrid digital cameras are bringing a lot of new innovations with them, and there are many more innovations to come.



The hybrid camera has elbowed its way into the highly profitable digital camera sector, offering users the best of SLR and compact cameras, as well as a viable alternative to a classic SLR. Hybrid digital cameras may be easy to carry around, pleasant to handle, flexible to use and have a video mode worthy of the average HD camcorder. One of the major selling points for hybrid models is their portability. Hybrid models lose the mirror box of the traditional SLR and with it the optical viewfinder. This allows manufacturers to make them considerably smaller and lighter, with the smallest of these models on a par with high-end compact digital camera.



About Camerasdirect.com.au Pty Ltd

Camerasdirect.com.au Pty Ltd is an Australian company that has grown from the demand for better priced camera gear. Camerasdirect.com is one of the first Australian importers to stock camera gear in Australia and support their customers with a local warranty since 2002. CamerasDirect offers the best online shopping experience for Australian photographers. There carefully selected range of the most popular digital cameras at very low prices is complimented with all the accessories and add-ons for every level of photographer. To learn more visit http://www.camerasdirect.com.au