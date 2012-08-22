Gold Cost, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- CamerasDirect stocks an Extensive Range of Fish Eye Lenses a Great Source of Inspiration to Look World with a Different Angle



CameraDirect offers a comprehensive range of fish eye camera lenses to look the world with a new perspective. Fish eye photography lenses give a very wide angle of view, usually a full 180 degrees. First developed for meteorology, fish eye camera lenses offer a uniquely distorted image that curves away rapidly towards the edges adding a spherical like distortion. Fish eye camera lenses are usually between 8mm and 10mm for 35mm sensor cameras, and a little as 4mm for smaller cropped sensor digital cameras.



Fisheye Lens is wide-angle camera lens that takes broad photographs. This is a special type of lens that is popular among DSLR enthusiasts that takes extremely wide angle pictures. Originally developed for use in meteorology, fisheye camera lenses allowed scientists to take wider pictures of the sky so they could capture entire cloud formations. For this use, fisheye camera lenses were also called whole sky lenses. Rather than reproducing an image in a rectangular form, the fisheye lens does so with a special mapping technique that includes more of the image but renders it in a convex manner. A fisheye camera lens adds interesting elements to typical images or images that are very busy. These lenses can be used to isolate a person in a crowd, demonstrate the size of a large structure such as a building or large tree.



As the Fish Eye camera lens is a very wide-angle lens, it’s perfect for architectural photography. Wide buildings are shows to be even larger than life, and tall towers are distorted to make them appear more gargantuan. The Fish Eye camera Lens is very popular in landscape photography because it can capture everything within a 170-degree angle. By using a fisheye camera lens when shooting, the photographer can feature the flowers prominently and the mountains in the background. The hemispherical effect, especially when taking a picture of a seascape, artistically portrays the curve of the Earth.



Camerasdirect.com is one of the first Australian importers to stock digital camera gear in Australia and support their customers with a local warranty since 2002. CamerasDirect offers the best online shopping experience for Australian photographers. Their carefully selected range of the most popular digital cameras lenses at very low prices is complimented with all the accessories and add-ons for every level of photographer. To learn more visit www.camerasdirect.com.au .