Camerasdirect.com Offers Digital Cameras That Are Lighter and Have Exceptional Battery Life

Labrador, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- CamerasDirect.com offers Digital cameras that are lighter than ever, have exceptional battery life are packed with features and are easy to carry around without weighing down. But being smaller and lighter, doesn't necessarily mean the CamerasDirect range of Digital cameras for sale are light on features. On the contrary, advances in technology have meant that the options available are mind boggling catering to every camera enthusiast's requisite. Even for an advanced photographer, selecting a new Digital SLR camera body or lenses can be difficult. That is why CamerasDirect provides multiple alternatives from a range of manufacturers.



Digital cameras have a reputation for delivering beautiful still photos, but these days, nearly all interchangeable-lens cameras can shoot video too. Smaller, faster processors helped transform traditional Digital cameras into more compact, lighter cameras with fast autofocus snappy enough for video recording. Many of these new cameras can also offer continuous autofocus, which can lock onto faces and keep them in focus even as they move around just like a camcorder. And if it’s a perception that Digital cameras can only produce some stunning still images, then see the video footage these cameras can shoot with their big sensors. The general rule for image quality, with both still and video, is the bigger the image sensor, the better the image quality. Digital cameras use image sensors that are often as much as 15 times larger than those in pocket cameras or consumer camcorders, so the resulting video is top-notch.



Even when compared to shooting with a professional broadcast camera, filming video with a Digital camera provides an unexpected freedom that can be fun and exciting for seasoned videographers. Digital cameras are capable of shooting professional-looking video, and they're cheaper and more accessible than the professional-level camcorder. The digital cameras and lenses are much cheaper than any other professional broadcast option, but they give similar high-quality results.



Camerasdirect.com.au Pty Ltd is an Australian company that has grown from the demand for better priced digital camera gear. Camerasdirect.com is one of the first Australian importers to stock digital camera gear in Australia and support their customers with a local warranty since 2002. CamerasDirect offers the best online shopping experience for Australian photographers. There carefully selected range of the most popular digital cameras at very low prices is complimented with all the accessories and add-ons for every level of photographer. To learn more visit www.camerasdirect.com.au