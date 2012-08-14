CamerasDirect.com Offers Mirror Less Cameras - the Next Generation of Digital Cameras

Gold Cost, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- CamerasDirect offers a comprehensive range of the new generation mirror less cameras. Ever since they first popped up in, mirror less cameras have a lot of attention, from photo enthusiasts around the world. By stuffing DSLR-size sensors into smaller bodies, mirror less cameras promised to usher in an era of no-compromise cameras. And while the first wave of devices was definitely works in progress, the latest batch proves that the field is finally maturing.



Mirror less cameras were introduced to fill the gap between digital compact cameras and DSLRs, where there are those who want the performance of a DSLR especially in terms of image quality, but don’t wish to deal with the bulk and complicated controls. While still a relatively new product category, mirror less cameras have recently gained a lot of popularity especially in the last couple of years, due to the entry of more big-name players and the increased number of models. Currently, almost all major camera manufacturers have a mirror system in their camera lineup, alongside their compact and DSLR offerings. So, if looking to upgrade from digital compact camera, then it is suggested to have a mirror less camera in the kit.



Compared to compact cameras, they perform better, are more versatile and larger. Compared with DSLR cameras, they're smaller and usually less versatile but more user-friendly. Image quality is better than what a compact camera can offer, and can be close to or even equal to an entry-level DSLR camera. Technically, what separates mirror less system cameras from digital compact cameras are their larger sensor sizes and the ability to swap lenses. What separates mirror less system cameras from DSLR cameras is the exclusion of a mirror-box and in some cases, smaller sensor sizes. In a nutshell, mirror less system cameras are cameras which are in between DSLR and digital compact cameras. Get a mirror less system camera for better image quality than what can photographer can get with digital compact cameras and if don't mind a slightly bulky camera, but not one as bulky as a DSLR camera.



