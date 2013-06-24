Cameron Presentations Emphasizes the Importance of Quality Webscasts

Glasgow, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Companies turn to the Internet when they wish to reach a broader audience as the Internet gives companies the opportunity to reach customers across the globe. When one chooses webcasting as the preferred means of delivery, many benefits are seen. Whether a company wishes to host a seminar, offer a forum or broadcast a trade show, Cameron Presentations (http://www.cameronpres.co.uk) steps in to help create a presentation which attracts attention and reaches this broader audience," Amy Townsend of Cameron Presentations declares.



Companies typically see increased attendance at seminars or trade shows when webcasting is used. Those who are unable to travel find it easy to participate and contribute to events of this type and the event can be archived for those who are unable to attend on the original date. "Customers new to a company appreciate having easy access to information delivered at a prior time as this reduces their need to contact the company if a question arises. Customers can review archived materials to see if the question has already been answered, saving them time," Ms. Townsend continues.



A higher return on investment continues to be a major benefit of webcasting. Companies retain the option of having a webcast sponsored and may choose to offer one or more pay-per-view events for customers with results being seen immediately. Lead generation increases with the help of polling, reporting and custom registration and yet costs go down thanks to decreased travel and business meeting expenses. "Any company looking to cut expenses needs to consider making use of webcasting for a wide variety of events. Doing so allows a company to see significant savings in a short period of time," Ms. Townsend goes on to say.



The success of a webcast depends in large part on the company selected to create the webcast. "Customers continuously return to Cameron Presentations (cameronpres.co.uk) thanks to our commitment to excellent customer service and the production of quality materials. An inferior webcast does more harm than good as it projects the wrong image to the customer. Clients recognize this and feel comfortable knowing Cameron Presentations has the knowledge and experience needed to create great webcasts every time," Ms. Townsend states.



About Cameron Presentations

In the 1940s, Cameron Presentations opened as a sound engineering firm with the goal of suiting the needs of the customer and the tradition continues to this day. Cameron Presentations prides itself on remaining up to date in the areas of innovation and technology as this helps them to deliver original and unique experiences for clients. They develop and invest in new products designed to make a difference to any event. Cameron Presentations uses a process in which initial contact is made, a presentation is created and then delivered with a follow up being done after the event to improve services. Following this process guarantees Cameron Presentations delivers on what they promise.