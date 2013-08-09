Cameroon Business Forecast Report Q3 2013: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Cameroon Business Forecast Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Real GDP growth in Cameroon will climb above the 4.0% long-run trend for the next few years on the back of investment in several new mega-projects and increased oil production.
Cameroon's budget deficit amid above trend real GDP growth underscores the difficulty the country will face balancing its budget when the boom fades in 2015.
The regional central bank is likely to keep rates on hold at 4.00% for the foreseeable future.
Major Forecast Changes
We have revised down the growth in exports and imports for 2012, which has led to a narrowing of our forecast current account deficit for the next several years.
We have slightly revised down Cameroon's short-term political risk rating, with negative security developments more than offsetting positive political ones.
Key Risks To Outlook
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Risks of a Nigerian-style violent extremist group emerging in the north are rising, though still remote.
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