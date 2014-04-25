Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Cameroon Oil and Gas Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

Cameroon is on the cusp of a significant, but possibly temporary, upswing in production led

primarily by a big increase in gas. Yet it is still a country that is overlooked because the top line numbers -

declining oil production, flat gas reserves and low risk and reward ratings - tend to mean investors look for

greener pastures. However, mid-rank independents are having some success and the offshore has had some

encouraging exploration results since 2012. We forecast production of 79,900 barrels per day (b/d) in

crude in 2014, representing a gain of nearly 30% over 2013. However, peak oil is just six years away in

2020, and then the decline sets in. The gas picture is also encouraging. New projects coming on stream in

2014 will boost gas volumes 40% to 0.7bn cubic metres (bcm). Then a string of previous discoveries

becoming monetised in 2015 and 2016 will mean natural gas production will soar to 2.8bcm by 2016 and

keep climbing through the next decade. The cautionary note is a shortage of other discoveries in inventory

to maintain momentum and replace depleting reserves. However GDF Suez is bullish on an LNG export

terminal by the end of the decade and that may pique upstream interest.

Here are the highlights of Cameroon's Upstream and Midstream:

Oil: We forecast crude oil production will rise in 2014 to 79,000 barrels per day (b/d), just shy of the

projected 82,000b/d projected by Cameroon's national oil company (NOC) SNH. The 25% jump in

production from 2013 to 2014 is attributable to the start of production from the Myia onshore field located

in the Douala-Kribi-Campo basin, which began in November 2013 according to SNH officials.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153161/cameroon-oil-and-gas-report-q2-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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