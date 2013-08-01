Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Cameroon Oil and Gas Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

While the near-term oil production outlook is somewhat uncertain, there are projects capable of

delivering modest volume growth over the medium-to-long term. Meanwhile, more efficient usage of

associated gas, through the limitation of flaring and the development of domestic resources, offers

prospects for sustainable growth in the upstream gas segment, with potential output available for domestic

use, power generation and eventually for export as liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The main trends and developments we highlight for Cameroon's oil and gas sector are as follows:

? BMI expects growth in oil production to be somewhat irregular over the next decade with output of an

estimated 64,000 barrels per day (b/d) in 2012, peaking at just under 100,000b/d in 2020 before falling

back. This uncertain growth outlook is based on a small number of modest new projects capable of

offsetting only temporarily the underlying decline of older fields. The Cameroonian government has

assumed that domestic oil production will average nearly 79,000b/d in 2013 (although BMI forecasts put

it closer to 64,000b/d).



