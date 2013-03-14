Camfrog Continues Its Advancement; Progresses to Android in Beta Version

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- The dial-up days seemed to have been a long forgotten past, but back then where social networks like Facebook and Twitter was just a distant dream, the messengers like AOL, Yahoo!, MSN, AIM, ICQ, and other similar services that host private and public chat rooms ruled the internet communication world.



Eventually, high-speed internet was the big thing and a number of big players came into the picture that provides the feature of video chat. Camfrog video chat is just one of the services that became popular and it pride itself with a huge number of registered users courtesy of its high quality audio and video chatting service, easy file sharing, and especially its availability in almost all known desktop and mobile platforms.



Aside from being available for Windows, Linux, and iOS, the service is now also available for Android users with a beta version of the application. Camfrog video is remarkable for it is available in so many platforms, therefore, gathering a lot of users each day.



For desktop computers a free Camfrog video chat download is also available in DownloadOx.com while for the Android, it can be downloaded in their own website. Users should be old enough to be able to log in to the service as 15 year old and below are not allowed to have a profile page.



Children who use this kind of service should always be supervised by an adult.



About Camfrog

Camfrog is developed by CAMSHARE and is a freeware available for desktop platforms and also mobile platform devices. It provides a fun and innovative way of video chat communication for people across the globe. Camfrog was launched back in 2003. Services offered are usual chat, video & voice chat, exchange of files from one user to another and so on.



