CamoNettingWarehouse.com Offers Camo Nets Designed to Cover Bunkers and Hideouts for Doomsday 2012

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- Predictions for the world as we know it coming to an end in the year 2012 are causing increasing numbers of people to prepare for hiding and living life off the grid. Buying guns, storing food and building bunkers are among the safety precautions people are taking to ensure their families are as safe and protected as possible if the worst happens.



The objective for many is to stay as far removed from the rest of the world as possible, but sometimes bunkers and hideouts are not well-hidden enough to provide the desired safety and security. Another covering or layer of protection ensures secret hideouts remain a secret—hidden away from the rest of the world.



Camo Netting Warehouse is garnering attention from people planning for Doomsday 2012, because it offers a wide range of camo nets, including discreet woodland camouflage netting, designed to effectively conceal areas customers wish to keep private or hidden. Sold in primarily bulk rolls, the camo nets are 100% waterproof, UV-treated and resistant to mold and rotting.



Whether the customer prefers the woodland camouflage netting or another print or color, the camo nets material is lightweight, durable and can withstand extreme temperature ranges.



“Woodland Camo Netting is probably the most popular color that we sell, because green and brown are the most prevalent natural colors in most of the United States,” noted an article on the Camo Netting Warehouse website.



“Going with the standard woodland camouflage netting is a safe bet in almost any state. With olive green on one side and brown on the other, its combination will blend into most woodland scenes.”



Customers interested in learning more about woodland camouflage netting and other types of camo nets, can get additional information on the website. The site has an easy to navigate structure and consumers can search by categories of camo netting including desert, night and and snow camo nets. Each product comes with high quality images and product descriptions and a useful ratings system.



About CamoNettingWarehouse.com

CamoNettingWarehouse.com is a part of the Camo Advantage LLC family of online stores. It specializes in selling bulk rolls of camouflage netting. At any given time, the warehouse has thousands of feet of camo netting in-stock. The company ships most orders on the same day if ordered before noon MST. For more information, visit http://www.camonettingwarehouse.com.