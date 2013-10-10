Camp Organizers to Use Quick Portable Toilets Steam Showers to Lure Campers

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Rumor has it that the reputed Quick Portable Toilets is working on its latest project to add steam showers to its sanitary trailer units. The Quick Portable Toilets steam showers may come in different model including the 6.0 Steam Generator, MS Super5 EC1, and many more. This is part of the camp model collection that is aimed at offering the most luxurious sanitary experience when out in the woods.



With this steam portable toilets, fuzzy campers can now get access to all the luxury that only a home toilet offers. The rumor has made camp organizers go on a frenzy, trying to be the first customer to book the porta potties for their next camp. The reaction from them is evident that their steam portable toilets could be used as an attraction to lure more campers into their fold. The Billings portable toilets Company has in fact created so much buzz around this new model.



The new line is said to be made in collaboration with a renowned steam shower manufacturer to give birth to the best portable steam shower unit. The steam facility shall be installed only in the sanitary units that offer showers. In this case, the standard units with only a toilet seat and hand washstand shall not feature the steam shower facility. In addition, the luxury units without shower facility will also not feature the steam shower.



Not all occasions need a shower and steam facility. Hence, adding this feature in all models would be an imposition on certain customers because one day events like weddings and other parties will definitely not need the steam shower facility by guests. With this new announcement in line, all residents of Billings MT are waiting with bated breath to hear their dream come true. Sources reveal that the unveiling is due by the end of this year. To gather additional details about portable toilets Billings MT please head to http://www.quickportabletoilets.com/montana/portable-toilets-in-billings-mt/



About Quick Portable Toilets

Quick Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering almost all the states in America. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



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Quick Portable Toilets

Austin, TX

Email: info@quickportabletoilets.com

http://www.quickportabletoilets.com