Campaign Fundraising Company Recommends Text Message Donations

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Text message donations and other innovative mobile fundraising techniques have emerged as an inexpensive and least risky approach to campaign fundraising, says the spokesperson for smsElect.net, a Washington, D.C.-based company that specializes in fundraising for political campaigns and causes.



“Every fundraising campaign is different, but the best way to maximize donations and minimize risk is to make use of smart phones and other mass market technologies,” says Tangie Loftin, President and CEO of smsElect.net. “At smsElect.net, we employ one simple strategy, and that is to help our clients raise the most in small-dollar donations as they reach campaign benchmarks and goals.



“The platform and technology we offer allows supporters to use mobile phones to contribute easily and comfortably to fundraising campaigns. The product has very low cost and no risk.”



Loftin says that smsElect.net staff members bring more than 40 years of experience in political campaigns which include designing fundraising programs with detailed, intimate customer service. The staff’s democratic campaign experience, combined with a focus on new technologies as a fundraising tool, makes smsElect.net unlike any other text message donation company, she says.



Using the tool is simple yet effective, according to Loftin. Customers simply add a keyword and short code to their outreach media (emails, TV adds, social media, etc.), enabling constituents to text support to the campaign or cause. She said the smsElect.net software is set up to offer maximum user friendly interaction. According to Loftin, there is no need to pay for mobile phone numbers and data and numbers that are collected can be re-used.



Please click here to view a quick promo video.



Visit smsElect.net for more information



About smsELECT.net

smsELECT.net is a grassroots mobile fundraising tool for campaigns, committees and causes. We are committed to helping our clients raise the most in small-dollar donations as they reach campaign benchmarks and goals.



Contact: Chris Jons, communications@smsElect.net

202-630-1SMS, smsElect.net

Company Location: Washington, DC