Campaign Launched to Expose Fake Free Ordination Ministry Credentials and/or Fake Degree Mills by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Folks - The Universal Life Church World Headquarters warns to be careful of fake credentials and fake diplomas. Ask yourself what kind of Church goes around promoting "FREE ORDINATION"? Don't permit yourself to be baited and reeled in. Of course ordination is free it is a sacrament. However most counties, states, countries, prisons, hospitals, law enforcement agencies, Courts and etc. need to see "MINISTRY CREDENTIALS" and no one provides these free of charge. Someone has to pay for them, they do not materialize out of thin air.



Unfortunately as with the so called "Home Business" or "Work at Home" industry, con artists have now began to infiltrate the Religious sector, with overrated or worthless ministry credentials of ordination and/or degrees. They use the word "Free" only to bait you, to reel you and to hook you into purchasing over priced credentials or degrees. Don't fall for it!



Of course Ordination is FREE - This is a NO Brainer - Ordination is a Sacrament! But what they don't tell you is exactly how much the Ministry Credentials cost until after you've swallowed their bait, hook and sinker.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com