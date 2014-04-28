New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Campbell Soup Co in Packaged Food (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- The Campbell name remains synonymous with soup in its largest market - North America. The company however has recently undertaken a number of acquisitions as it hopes to move beyond soup into new categories including baby food and chilled processed food. Campbell remains far behind many of its global competitors however in terms of emerging market presence. This will weigh on the company's prospects if not addressed.
Euromonitor International's Campbell Soup Co in Packaged Food (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Packaged Food market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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