Camping Gets Social - Touristlink Announces New Features to Let Campers Connect

Nagpur, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Touristlink.com, a social network connecting travelers with local travel providers announces a set of new features allowing small business owners to list private campgrounds on the site alongside their social profiles. Campground hosts will be able to upload information and pictures. While members visiting the page will be able to ask questions and interact with the hosts before planning a trip. Visitors to the site will be able to see the profiles of other travelers who have visited a particular campground in the past and who might be planning a visit in the future. This is a key point of interaction and can be useful for those planning a trip and looking for specific information.



The website already lists over 7,000 campgrounds around the world. This means that visitors to the site can already find it useful to plan a trip. Campground owners are encouraged to sign up on the site and if they find their campground already listed it can be claimed it in a simple process. Getting a campground listing on the site is free and the site founders intend to keep it that way. Touristlink is not a booking engine for campgrounds but visitors to the site can inquire about a particular campground. The inquiry is passed along free of cost to the designated campground manager. Touristlink provides campground owners with these leads free of cost unlike traditional booking engines which charge a commission for this type of service.



These new features aim to provide travelers the information they need before they look to stay at a specific campsite. Since the site launched in October 2011 it has signed up over 5,000 local travel businesses, many of whom are offering their own deals on the platform. According to rankings on Alexa.com the site is now one of the largest social networks for travel.



About Touristlink

Touristlink is a social marketplace for travel that lets travelers get to know firsthand the local behind the tour they are planning or the small hotel they want to stay. Travelers tired of generic tour offerings can get unique trip ideas and offers direct from local providers as well as see reviews and recommendations of the same provider from other travelers. Businesses benefit in that they get additional online exposure and can access a host of tools to help them engage customers on traditional social media platforms. It’s a great resource whether you want to get off the beaten path or just want to plan your own trip. Touristlink is managed by GotripIndia and has versions in both Spanish (es.touristlink.com) and Portugese (Touristlink.com.br).



