Can 4 Friends Travel 5 Countries & Get 10 Superstars to Appear on a Tribute Album to an Unknown Songwriter?

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- This month sees the release of a book by Billy Franks called A Far Cry from Sunset



It recalls the adventures of Billy & three friends from the U.S as they travel the world to ask ten of the planets best known singers to appear on a tribute album to an unknown songwriter. That unknown songwriter was Billy Franks himself.



Their quarry? - Bryan Adams, Jon Bon Jovi, Elvis Costello, Steve Earle, Huey Lewis, Paul McCartney, Aaron Neville, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen and Rod Stewart.



As they travelled across two continents, they filmed their quest. It is now a 90 minute documentary called Tribute This!



Mick McCleery, who directed the film had this to say, "He has given so much to others through his music. Dedicating ourselves to a project that would honour him was a no brainer on our part."



Billy's book, A Far Cry from Sunset, shows us the trials and tribulations of four friends making a documentary of an almost unreachable goal, plus stories from his musical career touring with U2 and REM and others.



It could be this summer’s big read.



