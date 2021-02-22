New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- The global Can Coatings Market is forecast to reach USD 2.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Expanding utilization of metal cans in food and beverage application, high interest for can coatings in rising nations of APAC, increasing utilization of epoxy covering, new product improvements in can coatings, and variance in crude material costs, are the driving components for Can Coatings Market. Tough guidelines on BPA (biphenyl) is the significant restraining factor for Can Coatings Market. The development of can coatings be able to showcase in the regions is, for the most part, credited to the built-up food and refreshments, individual consideration, concoction, and pharmaceutical ventures. This, thus, is relied upon to impel the utilization of metal jars in food and refreshments, synthetic compounds, pharmaceutical, and individual consideration businesses. This is relied upon to drive the can coatings to be able to market in the region.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Can Coatings Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Further key findings from the report suggest



Solvent-based paints are comprised of condensing specialists that are intended to dissipate by means of a concoction response with oxygen. Normally, moving air encompassing a solvent-based covering will assist with accelerating the response, diminishing drying times.



The significant types of the inside can covering are produced using epoxy tars, which have accomplished wide acknowledgment for use as defensive coatings in view of their extraordinary mix of strength, bond, form-ability, and substance opposition. Such coatings are basically idle and have been utilized securely for more than 40 years.



Canned foods and beverages establish a significant piece of the worldwide food flexibly. Buyers anticipate that canned foods and beverages should keep up their flavor, surface, and shading and be liberated from sickness, causing pathogens. This is commonly practiced by covering can insides with defensive resins.



APAC is anticipated to be quickest developing would coatings be able to showcase, regarding esteem, during the figure time frame. APAC is an assembling center point for food and refreshments, pharmaceutical, and substance enterprises



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Can Coatings market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Can Coatings market are listed below:



PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams Company, AkzoNobel N.V, Kansai Paint Company Limited, Axalta Coating System, Eastman Chemical Company, VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG, National Paint Factories, ALTANA AG, Tiger Coatings Gmbh & Co. Kg, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd.



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Conventional Solvent-borne



Water-borne



UV-cured



Other



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Epoxy



Oleoresins



Vinyl



Phenolic



Acrylic



Polyesters



Polyolefin



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Beverage Cans



Food Cans



Aerosol Cans



General line Cans



Paint & Coating



Other



Radical Features of the Can Coatings Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Can Coatings market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Can Coatings industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Can Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Can Coatings Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Can Coatings Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Can Coatings Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Can Coatings Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. Eastman Chemical Company



10.2. VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG



10.3. National Paint Factories



10.4. AkzoNobel N.V.



10.5. Kansai Paint Company Limited



