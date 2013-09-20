Can Companies Like Care Ultima Help Fill Gaps in ObamaCare?

Chino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- With the beginning enrollment of ObamaCare just a few weeks away, new companies are emerging to help fill potential gaps as the narrative continues on both sides of the aisle. With an expected 9 million more people to gain access with healthcare with the full Affordable Care Act implementation, many Americans are still left wondering how the law will affect them.



"Obamacare undoubtedly gives more peoples access to healthcare. Many of us in the healthcare industry project that this will this lead to longer doctor visits, longer waiting rooms, and potentially a reduction in the quality of care” said Franklin Peck, Care Ultima's CEO. " So far all the many unknowns lot of people on edge.”



Companies like Care Ultima have begun helping people already fill some of the gaps and paving a new course. The newly released discounted medical card provides members over 16 other major services including discounted health and wellness, lifestyle, and identity theft services. While it is not insurance, it does provide cutting edge telephonic Dr. consultations helping patients skip right to the front of the line from the comfort of their home. Dental, vision, and chiropractic services? All included as well.



With the looming ObamaCare program, many also question a national patient database that will be prone to hackers and identity thieves. The ID Safe Choice program provides Care Ultima members an additional $1,000,000 insurance policy to all account holders. The policy can be extended to up to three dependents in the family that may also live in a household. With an annual value exceeding over $575 a year, this new insurance policy will come at no additional cost to members.



“We are always looking for ways to provide as much value as we can for all our Care Ultima members,” said Peck “we already have an amazing program here, and are now pleased help as many American families as we can transition in the next few months and years with this exciting new program.”



About Care Ultima

Care Ultima has developed solutions for key areas of health, lifestyle and everyday needs. Significant discounts include:



- Access to physicians by telephone who can diagnose and write prescriptions, when appropriate



- Aetna Dental Access® with 122,000 dental providers and savings from 15-50%



- Pharmacy discounts up to 60% off



- Chiropractic, diabetic and hearing aid discounts



For more information about the program " and to receive a free pharmacy discount card " visit CareUltima.com.



Contact: Ryan Peck, Care Ultima

Phone: (877) 409-1691

Address: 14726 Ramona Ave #204 Chino, CA 91710

Email: info@careultima.com

Website: http://www.careultima.com/