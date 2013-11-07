Can Credit Repair Software Help Raise a Consumer Credit Score

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- For those who have suffered the effects that a bad credit score can have, the question of whether or not credit repair software can work to help mend the damage done to this life altering number is certainly one of intrigue. The notion of a simple software program that can be a ‘fix it all’ for a low credit score is certainly appealing, yet many are not informed as to how these programs truly work. The truth is, there is no ‘fix all’ for a poor credit profile, but credit software does offer some unique tools to help get to a more ideal credit score. Take a look at some of the ways credit software can help to remedy arailing credit score.



-Rather than having to deal with a third party credit repair company, credit repair software makes the process of sorting through all of the debts affecting a credit score an automatic process. So, users don’t have to get on the phone with a representative and hope that their credit is being handled responsibly.



-Because individualsare not working with a credit repair service company, it actually reduces the likelihood of any errors in the credit disputing process. These software programs are created to follow legal procedures to settle any disputes within a credit report.



-There are no reoccurring fees associated with credit repair software. Instead a one-time fee for the software is needed and the software may then be utilized at the credit holders’ disposal. While some programs might be more costly than others, monthly fees can add up from credit repair companies, especially if there are a number of disputes associated with a credit profile.



-Credit repair software can help to coach and remind users of ways to keep on top of their credit score. These valuable skills can then be used to help learn how to build a positive credit profile both now and in the future.



-Software allows the user to be in charge of their credit repair process!



So, while many individuals find themselves asking - can credit repair software help raise a credit score? The answer isn’t a simple yes.



About Mark Clayborne

Mark is the best-selling author of the book –Hidden Credit Repair Secrets available at Amazon.com.He is also a certified credit consultant, FICO Pro Expert and proven writer with over 100 articles written in the area of credit repair. Get Your Free Chapter on How To Raise Your Credit Score. Click here.



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