Baxter International Inc (United States), Butantan Institute (Brazil), Changchun Institute of Biological , Products (China), Crucell N.V. (Netherlands), Csl (Australia), Denka Seiken Co Ltd (Japan) , Green Cross Corp (South Korea), Glaxosmithkline Plc (United States) , Hualan Biological Engineering Inc (China) , Inovio Biomedical Corp (United States) , Kitasato Institute (Japan), Medimmune (United States), Merck & Co (United States), Novartis (Switzerland), Novavax (United States) , Omninvest (Switzerland)



Swine flu is a respiratory infection caused by H1N1 virus, also known as swine flu virus. These viruses also infect the respiratory system of pigs causing barking cough, decrease in appetite, nasal secretions, & listless behavior. Influenza viruses can also be transmitted to human beings. Swine flu viruses can encourage genetic changes or mutations so that these are easily transmissible among humans. In April 2009, swine flu outbreak was first detected in Mexico & was caused due to the H1N1 virus. Symptoms of swine flu infection in humans are similar to influenza infection, these include cough, nasal secretions, headache, fatigue, & fever.



by Treatment type (Influenza, Meningococcal, Cervical cancer, Pneumococcal, Hepatitis, Measles, Mumps, Rubella), End user (Hospital, Clinics)



Market Trends:

Large-Scale Investments Pose Entry Barriers for Smaller Players



Market Challenges:

strong competition with low profit margins

Side-effects and safety issues related to vaccine



Market Drivers:

Favorable government initiatives

H1N1 virus spreads very quickly and easily



Market Restraints:

Availability of substitute treatment

Limited consumer segments



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



