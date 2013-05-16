Can I Get Ordained Just to Officiate a Friend or Family Members Wedding? From the President of the Universal Li Fe Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- As always if you have any question concerning issues pertaining to the law we urge you to consult with an attorney. With that said the article "Marriage Performed by Internet-Ordained "Minister" Declared Invalid" does not apply to the Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida, they speak of the other Universal Life Churches. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida unlike others with a similar name or other online ordination assembly lines does not appear to be doing business out of a UPS Store Mail Drop Box or does the Universal Life Church World Headquarters just offer online ordination. Contrary to the others as discussed in the article, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters does have a traditional doctrine of faith and they also have ministers with real churches in these states as spoken of. Again the Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida is a separate entity of these spoken of in the article and it is the only Universal Life Church to offer LEGAL FAITH BASED ORDINATION.



The president of the world's only legal faith based "Universal Life Church" that offers ministers succession and lineage to Christ, states as follows:



"I will say this no Church, no Clerk of Court and no individual other than an Attorney or Judge can answer this question. I am a bit old fashion in the sense I still believe marriage to be a sacrament." In addition he states:"



"From my observations what I can tell you is this.....



- in some states you can face up to one year in jail for just getting ordained to officiate a friend or families wedding,

- in at least four states it is illegal to get ordained to officiate over a family or friend's wedding,

- in most states they require REAL FAITH BASED ORDINATION."



While other churches or online ordination services have had marriages contested and/or annulled, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters has not had any similar occurrences to the best of their knowledge. They attribute this to their honesty and primary focus not being hinged on monetary greed and how much money they can make by selling ministry supplies.



Lets take California for example, you do not need to be ordained in California to officiate weddings, this is a little tidbit of information the Universal Life Church World Headquarters makes known that others hide. If you want to officiate a wedding in California, just go to your County Clerk's office in the county where the wedding is to take place and ask to be deputized. It is that simple! Similar laws in other states are quite common, for example in Florida you do not need to be ordained. In Florida you need to be a notary, a very simple process for you to become.



Every minister wants to insure the marriage they perform is legal. In many states you can get ordained and preside over a wedding, the County Clerk will even register it and record it, but this does not necessarily mean the marriage cannot be annulled by a judge. Do not rely on any Church, County Clerk, or any one other than the one professional who knows.....take the few extra minutes necessary and consult with your attorney, only an attorney can provide to you legal advice.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida and Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first pegged by St Ignatius of Antioch, comes from the Greek word katholikos and was actually a prelude to the Roman Catholic Church name. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network) heard throughout the world any where the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may prefer - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding official or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com