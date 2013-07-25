Can Kidney Disease Be Reversed? Healkidneydisease.com Thinks So

Belleville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Well the answer to it can be given by many who have experienced it on their own. Robert Galarowicz has lived through every stage of kidney disease. From chronic renal failure, dialysis and now living with a kidney transplant for the last 9 years.



Even after everything Robert has been through he definitely answers the question with a reassuring yes, kidney disease can be reversed.



Robert Galarowicz is the creator of the The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program. The only natural health program for kidney disease on the planet which gets real results, if you are interested in learning more click the link – http://www.healkidneydisease.com



Why is it that doctors believe kidney disease can’t be reversed? You can better understand this in their medical training. A medical doctor goes to school to learn diagnoses, surgery and what prescription medications to use for your kidney disease.



A medical doctor never learned in school how to reverse kidney disease with foods, a healthy diet, vitamins, herbs and natural remedies.



That is where the All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program comes in. It provides a one of a kind healthy kidney diet to reduce stress on the kidney and allow the kidney to heal. It also covers the most alternative natural treatments for kidney disease used in other countries that are not commonly known in the west.



For example, Type II diabetics cause 50% of kidney failure. It has been shown through clinical studies that milk thistle is rich in antioxidants (natural substances known to knock out free radical cell damage). In turn, many diabetes-related complications are linked to oxidative stress in the kidneys (a process that results from overproduction of free radicals). By protecting against oxidative stress, studies suggest, milk thistle may aid in the treatment of diabetes related kidney diseases.



Further avoiding red meat, junk food, high calorie soda beverages and alcohol is a must to ease the stress on kidney functioning. You must avoid the tropical fruit called star fruit. This should always be avoided if you have any kind of kidney related problem.



These are just two examples of the many healing options you have available to begin incorporating into your life. There are many more diet, supplements and lifestyle changes you have direct control over that can begin improving your kidney health today.



Anti-oxidants are substances that are capable of counteracting the damaging effects of the physiological process of oxidation in kidney tissue and cells. Antioxidants are nutrients (vitamins and minerals) as well as enzymes (proteins in your body that assist in chemical reactions). They are now known to improve kidney disease by reversing kidney cell damage.



A powerful anti-oxidant that reverses kidney disease is called CoQ10. Coenzyme Q10 is a natural antioxidant synthesized by the body, found in many foods, and available as a supplement. It comes in two forms: ubiquinol, the active antioxidant form, and ubiquinone, the oxidized form, which the body partially converts to ubiquinol. Studies have shown taking CoQ10 at doses of up to 600mg per day can benefit the kidneys.



