Miami, FL -- 02/17/2022 -- Rideshares are a popular method of transportation, especially in heavily populated areas such as Miami-Dade County. When accidents occur during these rides, who is held responsible? How does insurance work? Are Florida residents able to file lawsuits against these companies if they are at fault?



If you were injured in an accident that involved an Uber or Lyft, contact a South Florida personal injury trial lawyer for legal assistance.



Since drivers of rideshares are independent contractors, suing the corporation is not a likely possibility. The company treats drivers as separate entities, not employees because they are not technically "employed" there but rather are classified as independent contractors.



Due to the nature of independent contractor work, companies are not always responsible for the actions of independent contractors. Uber and Lyft, therefore, have limited legal liability for the drivers' actions.



However, while all rideshare companies require their driver to have their own car insurance, the companies will supplement insurance and provide some additional coverage for accidents when the driver is working. Even so, this insurance requires the driver's policy to be used first.



If injured in an accident involving Uber or Lyft, it is more likely that you will be filing a lawsuit against the driver and not the company.



