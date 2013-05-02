Can Science Explain the Perfect Snow Cone? Basic Physics Sheds Light on How to Make a Better Snow Cone

Kansas City, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- When most people think of a snow cone, they envision a brightly colored dome on top of a conical paper cup. This treat also makes people recall chipping away at densely bonded balls of ice in hopes of gaining a bite-sized taste. While this has become the American standard for a snow cone, entrepreneurs are working to change this perception. The more modern variation of the snow cone draws from a traditional Japanese treat that is nearly a thousand years old. By employing modern technology based on ancient methods and rooted in fundamental physics, this new breed of snow cone maker has created a better way to enjoy this classic treat.



The traditional American snow cone dates back to Baltimore in the 1850s. The modern “shave ice” actually traces back to Heian Period (794-1185) in Japan and a dish known as kakigori. This dish was first brought to the United States through Hawaii, where Japanese workers in the sugar fields would use machetes on large blocks of ice. They would run the blades parallel to the surface of the ice and literally shave it off. While most of these workers would not have understood the physics behind what they were creating, they actually avoided many of the flaws of modern snow cones.



Seth Golay has become an expert on the snow cone and shave ice. He believes there are two fundamental flaws with the traditional American snow cone. “The first flaw is that most snow cones are made in advance and then brought back to a lower temperature.” Mr. Golay explains that the ice used in these snow cones begins to melt. When they are returned to a temperature below freezing, the small amount of water that has melted off each piece of ice begins to bind the ice together. This is why most people recall discomfort while eating these types of snow cones.



The second flaw, according to Golay, is the shape of the ice used. “A round piece of ice is the worst possible shape for the flavoring to adhere to.” The round shape and inherent lack of traction with ice result in most of the flavor sliding off the top of the snow cone and ending up at the bottom of the cone. Shave ice, on the other hand, creates flat flakes of ice that allow the flavors to bond to the ice. This creates a treat where each piece is endowed with equal amounts of flavor.



At his shave ice shop in Kansas City, Seth Golay serves a premium snow cone. He shaves the ice for each treat as it is ordered. This keeps the ice light and fluffy. He also uses a very modern ice shaver to convert specially made discs of ice into the perfect frozen dessert. The flat shape of the ice enables him to use lighter syrups made with premium ingredients. Years of research and experience have led him to progress from a simple snow cone maker to a vocal advocate for the perfect shave ice.



