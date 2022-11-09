Can Strong Leadership Change the Equations of a Company's Success?

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2022 -- [Trend topics]. The scope of leadership roles today is much broader than it has ever been. It's one thing to be able to make practical decisions about resource allocation or smart strategic moves based on financial insight - but quite another to be a visionary who is also able to capture the hearts and minds of those within an organisation. Strong leadership necessarily involves being able to nurture connections, inspire, engage, cheerlead, create a robust culture and drive success. However, there is no single formula for leadership success - the right combination will depend on the company, the person and what success looks like in that context. Nevertheless, there are some skills and qualities that are inherent in strong leadership that will give most organisations a powerful boost.



One Harvard study identified that compassion is actually one of the biggest influences when it comes to strong leadership today. This is the ability of a leader to understand and take action in terms of supporting those who work for them. Flexibility is also another vital skill - someone who can adapt and evolve, whether that relates to personal limitations or infrastructure such as the technology that is used within the business. Leaders who are flexible don't get stuck in out of date mindsets, held back by stubbornness or trapped in tunnel vision with respect to what comes next for the business. Instead, they are always learning, staying curious and looking for new opportunities for innovation and growth. Strong leadership is always an agent for change too, nurturing the workforce through moments of upheaval and not shying away from the discomfort that always comes up around ideas of letting go and moving on from what no longer works. Exceptional leaders aren't afraid to experiment with getting out of their own comfort zones - and encouraging the business to do the same.



Where these qualities are lacking in a leader there can be a sense of disengagement - perhaps staff don't feel heard or seen by management that doesn't value a compassionate approach. Maybe the culture of an organisation is rigid and rooted in legacy systems with a tendency to hold on to the past instead of embracing the uncertainty of the future. Especially where that's the case, having the right people in leadership roles can be transformative for the future success of a business.



