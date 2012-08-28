Can Travel Websites Still Survive With a .com Extension

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Prepare for the gTLD Revolution!2013 January is expected to be the beginning of a new phase in the internet. Internet has evolved in last 30 years.In the beginning it was just information with less pictures and data. Later on it reached a second phase where we can interact with the internet,with blog comments and online bookings .Now we are moving to the web 3.0 and definitely not the last stage in evolution of internet.



About the new gtld hitting internet market,any public or private organization can request the creation of a new gTLD ex:.Apple and .Google instead of .com so for getting Google, we will have to type google.google or search.google or might be something more interesting.



Trillion dollar online travel tourism industry has its bigger impact. Search engine marketing are also to undergo a big change as all new gtld are released in January. Just watch the .Travel domain extension already reached market couple of years back. If you go on for a search "Indian travel" http://indian.travel ranks way higher than the other competitors. That also indicate the reason why Expedia to offer an affiliate program with them. As the .tour .tours .trip and .hotel reach the market in 2013 January, it will be more interesting to see how the travel giants plan their survival.



This change is expected to be the beginning of a new era in the history of Internet. 3.0 generation domain name getting a parallel attention with the now famous web 3.0. The consequences of this rebirth can not be predicted at this moment,but for sure this change will allow more small and medium players to entire the online travel business.



