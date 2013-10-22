Can U Sing USA Join Forces with Sunshine Kids to Raise Money for Cancer

Madison, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Can U Sing USA, an organisation that specializes in developing talented people towards achieving their full singing social and spiritual potential, has today announced its joining forces with http://www.sunshinekids.org, a non-profit organization dedicated to children with cancer. The aim is to raise money for kids with cancer.



Today’s releasing of a video presentation showing vocal talents in CT and MA signals the beginning of the Can U Sing USA/Sunshine Kids-sponsored singing contest to promote people’s talent while raising money to help kids with cancer.



Jill is imploring all who can and want to make a difference to join them in working together “to find our voice,” with knowing that a portion of money earned from the contest will be donated to worthy cause, in this case, http://www.sunshinekids.org.



“We are appealing to people ages 13 to adults to start submitting their videos for review via our website, http://www.canusingusa.com,” says Jill



MEDIA CONTACT:

Jill Nesi,

Founder,

jillnesi@canusingusa.com