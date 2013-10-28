Can U Sing USA Join Forces with Sunshine Kids to Raise Money for Cancer Victims

Madison, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Can U Sing USA, an organisation that specializes in developing talented people towards achieving their full singing social and spiritual potential, has today announced its joining forces with www.sunshinekids.org, a non-profit organization dedicated to children with cancer. The aim is to raise money for kids with cancer.



Today’s releasing of a video presentation showing vocal talents in CT and MA signals the beginning of the Can U Sing USA/Sunshine Kids-sponsored singing contest to promote people’s talent while raising money to help kids with cancer.



Jill is imploring all who can and want to make a difference to join them in working together “to find our voice,” with knowing that a portion of money earned from the contest will be donated to worthy cause, in this case, www.sunshinekids.org.



“We are appealing to people ages 13 to adults to start submitting their videos for review via our website www.canusingusa.com,”says Jill.



FROM:Can U Sing USA

324 PO BOX Madison, CT 06443 USA

(http://www.canusingusa.com)



MEDIA CONTACT

Jill Nesi, Founder, jillnesi@canusingusa.com