Can You Believe Its Been Six Months Already? (Of Course It Has Been, I'm Just Being Snarky, Haha)

Fort Worth, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- I am writing this article to discuss some basic and general facts about houses for sale in Burleson, TX. One of the reasons I love Burleson is the people there; my family has lived in Burleson for over twenty years and I have called it home for the last two years. I love meeting the people who live in Burleson and really giving back to the community.



In Burleson you will find many new and used homes for sale, homes with land for sale, homes without land for sale and more. It is definitely a small town with a lot of options.



What's interesting to note is that the average home sale price for houses for sale in Burleson between $200,000 and $300,000 is actually around $255,522. Why that is interesting is because the lowest listing price is $184,290 on a house that sold for $200,172 and the highest listing price is $385,000 for a house that sold for $300,000.



The average sales price for square foot (sqft) for a home for sale in Burleson at this price range is right at $89. This is higher than the over all average of $65/sqft that is Tarrant County.



What's encouraging about the Burleson homes for sale over the last six months is that the majority of them are selling in an average of 104 days on the market as of the writing of this blog post. The shortest days on market (DOM) in the last six months is 1 (talk about a home run!) and the longest DOM is 873. While these numbers do skew results, these are what appraisers are looking at in terms of how the home will sell.



Thanks for reading!



