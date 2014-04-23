Can You Improve Your Eyesight Naturally Without Glasses, Contacts or Costly Surgery?

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- "Natural Clear Vision" is a completely natural eye treatment program created by Kevin Richardson that promises to help men and women quickly restore 20/20 vision at home without the need for glasses, contact lenses or expensive and potentially risky laser eye surgery.



At the age of 21 Richardson was very close to becoming blind. He realised that corrective eye surgery wasn't the ideal solution to his condition. After much trial and error he created a program which alleviates the problems of contact lenses and glasses.



He explains techniques and eye exercises that not only teach someone how to care for their eyes, but also how to enhance their eye's performance. The guide contains over 40 effective and powerful exercises, each of them designed to naturally restore eyesight to clear vision.



During his research Richardson discovered Dr William Bates' work on using eye exercises to regain 20/20 vision. He then combined his own discoveries and the effective techniques of Dr Bates to create the Natural Clear Vision program.



All of the exercises are simple to perform and don't take up a lot of time. There are no complicated routines and there is nothing to memorize or practice many times before getting them right.



To varying degrees his methods can help those with eye strain, poor night vision, short sightedness, cataracts, glaucoma, astigmatism and other refractive errors which cause blurring of vision, headaches or the inability to read properly.



Richardson says "I took my new discoveries and combined it with Dr. Bates' effective techniques to gaining perfect 20/20 vision, into one comprehensive program called ‘Natural Clear Vision’. In short, Natural Clear Vision is for anyone and everyone who is sick and tired of having to settle for less in life because they have poor eyesight."



He goes on to say "If you can still see even the mildest and blurriest of shapes without any form of corrective aid, and if you want to salvage whatever vision you have left and even go beyond recovering your vision, then Natural Clear Vision is the perfect solution for you."



The Natural Clear Vision system can be instantly downloaded from the official website. In addition to a comprehensive manual, the system also comes with a natural 20/20 instruction video which shows the user simple and easy eye exercises that will relieve a host of common complaints including eye strain, blurry vision and headaches.



The system comes with a 60-day money back guarantee.



Click here to learn more about the Natural Clear Vision program



About Fixeyesight:

We recommend the very best remedies for men and women who suffer from eyesight problems including eye strain, poor night vision, short sightedness, cataracts, glaucoma, astigmatism and other refractive errors that cause blurring of vision, headaches or the inability to read properly. All methods that we recommend restore 20/20 vision safely and completely naturally.



Company Name: Lucy Jones

Company Email: info@fixeyesight.com

Company Location: Los Angeles, California, United States

Website Address: http://www.fixeyesight.com