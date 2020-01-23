Canada, Australia, US and UK Citizens to Get Indian Visa Online

Delhi, New Delhi -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Canada, Australia, US And UK Citizens are now eligible to get Indian Visa online, which saves them the trouble of visiting Indian embassies in their respective countries.



India, a country of cultures and contrasts has always held its attraction amongst holidaymakers. It also has a lot to offer business travelers of today. However the first stage in visiting the country; getting India Visa, had been a tough proposition for long.



It would involve taking time of one's schedule, heading to the closest Indian embassies, waiting in queues, and hoping for a favorable result in a few days. But now there is a way around it for Canada, Australia, US And UK Citizens.



The process of application for visa to India has been simplified for citizens of above countries. Now they can make their applications online in a straightforward process that saves them a lot of time and hassle as well.



Innovative technologies have been used in creating this simple visa procedure that also includes smart backend software and payment integration. Both, tourists and business visitors are eligible for the easy visa application process.



The fast and convenient online visa service is a huge advantage for those who want to visit India on emergencies. It could be a medical emergency or urgency in visiting a friend or a relative. The new online visa process makes it possible, thus making visits to India a breeze.



