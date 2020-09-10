Canada Based Life Coach Pat Mazza Announces Free Zoom Coaching for Toronto's Underprivileged Youth

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2020 -- Pat Mazza, the founder of Evolution Mentor, life coach, sales coach, a keynote speaker and an author is pleased to announce free zoom coaching to Toronto's underprivileged youth. The ongoing pandemic has left everyone vulnerable and the impact is extreme in the underprivileged youth as they lack motivation, financial resources and emotional support. They need all the support they can to get through the hardships. This coaching aims at helping youth achieve their respective goals whether it is educational goals or career goals. The program will also help them discover their unique life purpose by identifying what they are good at and doing the things that they love to do.



Pat Mazza aims to be a personal mentor to every young mind that participates in the sessions. Today's youth are the future of the nation. There is so much hidden talent in them that is waiting to be unearthed. With motivation and positivity around them, these young men and women can build a life for themselves and contribute towards a better society. The participants will be advised to open the doors for self-motivation and accountability; and most importantly learn from their own mistakes. This is where the actual growth begins where every individual is accountable for his or her own actions.



Evolution Mentor was started in 2015 by Pat Mazza to help individuals reach their business as well as personal goals much faster than anticipated. Participants will learn the importance of goal setting with a clear vision and practical steps to achieve their goals despite challenges. There are several programs recently launched such as the Limitless Sales Training, Limitless Sales Coaching, Evolution Mentor University and Evolution Mentor Coaching.



