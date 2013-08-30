"Canada Business Forecast Report Q4 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Canada Business Forecast Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- The Canadian economy will continue to slow down due to weakening residential construction and household consumption, but should avoid falling into recession. The mix of growth will continue to shift away from private consumption and toward net exports, as household balance sheets remain under pressure, and US demand picks up.
With a relatively strong Canadian dollar and low interest rates, business investment will be a major driver of growth, though the trade balance will remain in deficit. Risks to the dollar are balanced toward weakness, however.
Among developed states, and in stark contrast to the neighbouring US, Canada has an enviable fiscal record. We see very limited risk of a Canadian fiscal crisis we see the federal budget balance returning to surplus by 2016-2017.
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Key Forecast Changes
Given a strong first quarter of 2013 pushing up base effects, we have raised our real GDP growth forecast for Canada in 2013 to 1.7% from 1.5% - though our outlook has not substantively changed. For 2014, we see an improvement to 2.4%.
We have lowered our headline consumer price inflation average forecast for 2013 to 1.5% from 2.0%, and expect inflation to remain below the 2.0% Bank of Canada target for the foreseeable future.
Key Risks To Outlook
Downside Risks To Growth Forecast: Domestically, a hard landing for the housing market could push the Canadian economy into recession. Externally, a relapse in US growth would hit Canada's attempt at economic rebalancing particularly hard, as it would severely hurt demand for Canadian exports and damage corporate investment sentiment. A hard landing in China would cause a commodities collapse, further damaging Canadian terms of trade.
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