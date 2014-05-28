Canada Cardiac Rhythm Management Market to 2020

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Canada Cardiac Rhythm Management Market Outlook to 2020” report to its research database.



The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses epidemiology and capital equipment-based models to estimate and forecast the market size. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible. The epidemiology-based forecasting model makes use of epidemiology data gathered from research publications and primary interviews with physicians to establish the target patient population and treatment flow patterns for individual diseases and therapies. Using prevalence and incidence data and diagnosed and treated population, the epidemiology-based forecasting model arrives at the final numbers.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/mexico-cardiovascular-surgery-market-outlook-to-2020-market-report.html .



“Canada Cardiac Rhythm Management Market Outlook to 2020?, provides key market data on the Canada Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, and volume (in units) and average price data (in US dollars), within market categories Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy (Defibrillators and Pacemakers), Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Implantable Loop Recorders and Pacemakers. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the market category, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants, pipeline products, and news and deals related to the Cardiac Rhythm Management Market wherever available.



Order a Purchase Copy of this report @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=180861 . (Single User License – US$2500)



Scope

- Market size for Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices categories Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Implantable Loop Recorders and Pacemakers.

- Annualized market revenue (USD million), volume (units) and average selling price ($) data for the market categories. Data is provided from 2005 to 2012 and forecast to 2020.

- 2012 company shares and distribution shares data for the market category.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Canada Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market.

- Key players covered include Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation and BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG.



Reasons to buy

- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth in the future.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.

- Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution Identify, understand and capitalize.



List of Tables

Table 1: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Historic, 2005-2012 9

Table 2: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Forecast, 2012-2020 11

Table 3: Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Historic, 2005-2012 13

Table 4: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Historic, 2005-2012 15

Table 5: Pacemakers Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Historic, 2005-2012 17

Table 6: Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Forecast, 2012-2020 19

Table 7: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Forecast, 2012-2020 21

Table 8: Pacemakers Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Forecast, 2012-2020 23

Table 9: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, Canada, Volume (Units), Historic, 2005-2012 25

Table 10: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, Canada, Volume (Units), Forecast, 2012-2020 27

Table 11: Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy Market, Canada, Volume (Units), Historic, 2005-2012 29

Table 12: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market, Canada, Volume (Units), Historic, 2005-2012 31

Table 13: Pacemakers Market, Canada, Volume (Units), Historic, 2005-2012 33

Table 14: Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy Market, Canada, Volume (Units), Forecast, 2012-2020 35

Table 15: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market, Canada, Volume (Units), Forecast, 2012-2020 37

Table 16: Pacemakers Market, Canada, Volume (Units), Forecast, 2012-2020 39

Table 17: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, Canada, Average Price ($), Historic, 2005-2012 40

Table 18: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, Canada, Average Price ($), Forecast, 2012-2020 41

Table 19: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, Canada, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), USD Constant, 2011-2012 42

Table 20: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, Canada, Company Share by Revenue ($m), USD Constant, 2011-2012 44

Table 21: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market Pipeline Products 47

Table 22: Total Number of Primary Research Participants, Cardiovascular Devices Market, by Country 51



List of Figures

Figure 1: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Historic, 2005-2012 8

Figure 2: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Forecast, 2012-2020 10

Figure 3: Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Historic, 2005-2012 12

Figure 4: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Historic, 2005-2012 14

Figure 5: Pacemakers Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Historic, 2005-2012 16

Figure 6: Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Forecast, 2012-2020 18

Figure 7: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Forecast, 2012-2020 20

Figure 8: Pacemakers Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Forecast, 2012-2020 22

Figure 9: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, Canada, Volume (Units), Historic, 2005-2012 24

Figure 10: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, Canada, Volume (Units), Forecast, 2012-2020 26

Figure 11: Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy Market, Canada, Volume (Units), Historic, 2005-2012 28

Figure 12: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market, Canada, Volume (Units), Historic, 2005-2012 30

Figure 13: Pacemakers Market, Canada, Volume (Units), Historic, 2005-2012 32

Figure 14: Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy Market, Canada, Volume (Units), Forecast, 2012-2020 34

Figure 15: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market, Canada, Volume (Units), Forecast, 2012-2020 36

Figure 16: Pacemakers Market, Canada, Volume (Units), Forecast, 2012-2020 38

Figure 17: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, Canada, Company Share (%), 2012 43

Figure 18: GlobalData Epidemiology-Based Forecasting Model 53

Figure 19: GlobalData Capital Equipment-Based Forecasting Model 54

Figure 20: Primary Interviews by Participant Type (%) 55



Browse more reports on Cardiovascular Device Market @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/reports/life-sciences/medical-devices/cardiovascular-device .



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