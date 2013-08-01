Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Canada Defence and Security Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

In terms of the country's strategic interests, the report discusses Canada's relationships with the United

States of America, Europe, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and the wider world. The country's

defence posture is examined via a discussion of its doctrines and the orders of battle of its navy, army and

air force. The report also presents the country's current, near- and medium-term defence procurement plans

including ongoing programmes, scheduled acquisitions and long-term aspirations.

Essentially, the report seeks to ascertain the extent to which the country's strategic interests can be met with

its existing and future defence capabilities.



