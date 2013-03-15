Canada Defence & Security Report Q1 2013 - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Canada Defence & Security Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- BMI's Canada Defence & Security Report for Q113 examines Canada's strategic interests, defence posture and defence procurement plans.
In terms of the country's strategic interests, the report discusses Canada's relationships with the United States of America, Europe, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and the wider world. The country's defence posture is examined via a discussion of its doctrines and the orders of battle of its navy, army and air force. The report also presents the country's current, near- and medium-term defence procurement plans including ongoing programmes, scheduled acquisitions and long-term aspirations.
Essentially, the report seeks to ascertain the extent to which the country's strategic interests can be met with its existing and future defence capabilities.
The report makes several key findings: regarding Canada's defence posture, it posits that the country's military doctrine is adopting an expeditionary mindset towards the deployment of military force around the world. This is underscored by Canada's participation in several recent 'out of area' operations, plus defence agreements that it has concluded with a number of countries. Another key finding is the leading role that Canada plays in the global defence industry as an arms exporter. The country is also a leading arms importer, although much of its materiel is sourced from American suppliers. Other challenges facing Canada's defence community discussed by the report include the continuing budgetary pressures facing the country's armed forces.
Since our Q412 update, a number of additions have been made. These include:
- A full order of battle for the Canadian army, Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN).
- Updated information regarding ongoing procurement plans for all three Canadian armed services.
- Full details regarding defence equipment procurement activity during Q412 across the Canadian army, the RCAF and the RCN.
