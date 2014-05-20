Canada E Cigs Publishes Top Three Countdown of the Best E Cigs in Canada

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Cigarettes have been in decline for years in Canada- increased health awareness, aggressive taxation and advertising restrictions, as well a public smoking ban, have all played their part in declining usage. Those that still smoke cigarettes understandably feel stigmatized, forced to be excluded from their friendship groups as they stand outside to smoke. Thankfully, technology has provided an alternative, with e-cigarettes that use water vapor to deliver a nicotine hit that can be enjoyed anywhere. These have become so popular so fast, hundreds of manufacturers are now flooding the market. Canada E-Cigs is a site that has sorted the best from the rest.



After a comprehensive investigation including detailed reviews, product testing, market feedback and more, the site has compiled a countdown of the top three Electronic Cigarettes in Canada. The list is designed to provide an authoritative and reliable guide for anyone looking to purchase e-cigarettes.



The top three brands have been revealed on the homepage of the website, and have been ranked according to their customer service, warranty, product quality, vapor quality, flavor choice and accessories, together with a summary of Canada E-Cig’s findings about the company. Their top brands include EPuffer International, CanCigs and Ecig Canada.



A spokesperson for Canada E Cigs explained, “One of the biggest problems for consumers these days is choice paralysis. When there are a hundred similar products created by similar manufacturers all making fantastical claims about how their product is superior, how can honest consumers tell the genuine from the hyperbole? Our team has gone through the arduous process of rigorously assessing every major brand currently available in Canada in order to deliver a comprehensive and reliable breakdown of the very best companies, so that customers can shop with confidence and make the right choice for them.”



About Canada E Cigs

Canada E Cigs was established in 2012 with one goal in mind: to bring attention to the growing electronic cigarette industry within Canada. The site helps visitors to sort through the myriad of suppliers that have recently flooded the Canadian marketplace and decide on which provider is the best for them. They have spent countless hours researching the various suppliers and have compiled a list of the top 3 players in the industry. For more information please visit: http://www.canadaecigs.ca/