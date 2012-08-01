"Canada Food & Drink Report Q3 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Economic growth is likely to slow in Canada in 2012, as overstretched households retrench their spending, added to weakening global conditions. We are therefore forecasting real GDP growth of 2.0% in 2012 and 2.3% in 2013. Our core view is that households will continue to restrain expenditure amid stretched balance sheets, and while income growth remains subdued. Reflecting these factors, several consumer sentiment indicators certainly suggest a slowdown in consumer activity as 2012 progresses.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2012 per capita food consumption value = +1.8%; forecast to 2016 = +5.7%
- 2012 alcoholic drink value sales = +4.0%; forecast to 2016 = +19.3%
- 2012 soft drink value sales = +4.3%; forecast to 2016 = +16.1%
- 2012 mass grocery retail value sales = +3.5%; forecast to 2016 = +12.2%
Key Company Trends And Developments
Saputo FY Earnings Impacted by Stagnant Cake Sales: Canadian dairy giant Saputo has recently reported a 15.4% fall in annual profits to CAD380.8mn for the year to the end of March 2012 after recording a CAD125mn impairment charge on its small grocery products business. Saputo blamed the charge on 'stagnating growth in market wide snack cake sales'. Annual sales from the division fell by 5.2% to CAD134mn. Despite stagnant cake sales, the company has said it has no plans to sell its struggling bakery division.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Couche-Tard Looks to Expand into Europe: Canadian c-store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard has recently agreed in principle to purchase Statoil Fuel and Retail for around US$2.8bn, a move that will provide the company with the largest chain of petrol stations in Scandinavia as well as a major foothold in eastern Europe. Statoil is targeting organic growth of 50-60 new stations a year, of which 40-50 will be in central and eastern Europe to add to its current network of 2,300.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- France Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Hungary Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Slovenia Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- United Kingdom Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Croatia Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Bulgaria Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Colombia Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Kuwait Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Slovakia Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Spain Food & Drink Report Q3 2012