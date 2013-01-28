Canada ICT Procurement Trends - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans to 2013: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 90 Canadian enterprises regarding their approach to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) procurement. The survey investigates the way that Canadian enterprises like to purchase technology, as well as the major IT and business objectives influencing their IT investment strategies.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

To highlight the criteria on which Canadian enterprises select their IT providers as well as the roles which have influence while making IT purchasing decisions.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Canadian enterprise IT spending is expected to follow an upward trend after recovering from the macroeconomic debt crisis and their preference towards hosted services is also gaining traction.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Canadian enterprises' emphasis on cost cutting and improving operational efficiency is fuelling the demand for hosted services.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Procurement. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 90+ ICT decision makers in the Canadian market in H2 2012.



Key Features and Benefits



Provides insights into Canadian enterprises' preferred buying approaches.



Comprehend the business objectives that Canadian enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.



Appreciate the IT objectives that Canadian enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.



Understand the factors that are influencing Canadian enterprises' decision to select an ICT provider.



Understand which organizational roles influence IT purchasing decisions and signing off budgets.



Key Market Issues



The vast majority of Canadian enterprises prefer purchasing technologies directly from suppliers, followed by local and national resellers.



Canadian enterprises have rated 'Improve supplier relationships' on the lower side of the scale, with an average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4. This suggests that enterprises' focus is on their own operations, which is expected given the difficult trading conditions many are facing.



Geographical reach and financing options/payment terms no longer play a crucial role in IT vendor selection.



With respect to the authority over signing off budgets, enterprises state that CEOs are the most influential, with an average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4



Several internal and external factors have a direct effect on the complexity of an enterprises' ICT infrastructure. According to the survey, around X% of Canadian enterprises state that their ICT infrastructure is either somewhat complex or very complex.



Key Highlights



Kable's survey results indicate that X% of respondents are inclined to buy technologies direct from suppliers.



Kable's survey finds that raising business efficiency is one of the primary business objectives influencing IT investment strategy with an average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4.



Canadian enterprises have rated the objective of aligning IT with their overall business goals as the most important IT objective influencing their IT investment strategy with an average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4.



Enterprises consider price and leading-edge technology to be the important criteria in choosing an IT solution provider, with an average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4.



Canadian enterprises rate the CIO/IT department as the most influential authority when making IT purchasing decisions with the highest average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4, followed by the CEO and the CFO/Finance Director.



