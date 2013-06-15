"Canada Information Technology Report Q2 2013" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Canada Information Technology Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- Canadian IT spending is expected to reach CAD46.1bn in 2013, a 2% increase over 2012's forecast, with BMI downwardly revising its outlook due to the macroeconomic cooling in H212 leading to continued expectations of household retrenchment in 2013. BMI expects Canada's IT market to remain in overall positive growth territory, although much will depend on the business environment. Government spending will continue to be constrained by a focus on cutting costs, with cost reviews being conducted by Toronto and Ontario, but there have been a spate of large tenders, highlighting continued opportunities within the sector. Meanwhile, there will be opportunities as the government seeks to foster the development of a marketplace for cloud services.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: CAD15.3bn in 2012 to CAD15.4bn in 2013, an increase of 0.6%. Sales of ultrabooks and Windows 8 based tablets and notebooks have potential to provide continued growth in 2013.
Software sales: CAD9.0bn in 2012 to CAD9.3bn in 2013, an increase of 3.3%. Given the large publicsector deficits, vendors will need to provide clients with ways to reduce costs by increasing efficiency.
IT Services sales: CAD20.9bn in 2012 to CAD21.4bn in 2013, an increase of 2.6%. Market spending continues to be shaped by a move towards distributed computing and service-oriented architectures.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Canada's score was 70.7 out of 100.0. Canada ranks second in our latest RRR table, behind the US, but still ahead of Latin American giants such as Brazil and Mexico. The country ranked third for its Industry Rewards score, but its overall rating was boosted by a relatively high Country Rewards score of 90.
Industry Trends and Developments
