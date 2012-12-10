"Canada Information Technology Report Q4 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Canada Information Technology Report Q4 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- BMI View: Canadian IT spending is expected to reach US$45.2bn in 2012, up 1%, with BMI downwardly revising its forecast due to expectations of a macroeconomic cooling in H212. BMI expects Canada's IT market to remain in overall positive growth territory, although much will depend on the business environment. Government spending will continue to be constrained by a focus on cutting costs, with cost reviews being conducted by Toronto and Ontario, but there have been a spate of large tenders, highlighting continued opportunities within the sector. Meanwhile, there will be opportunities as the government seeks to foster the development of a marketplace for cloud services.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: US$15.3bn in 2011 to US$15.3bn in 2012, +0% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to macroeconomic factors, after Canadian PC sales reported positive growth in 2011.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Software Sales: US$8.8bn in 2011 to US$9.0bn in 2012, +2% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to analyst modification and, given the large public sector deficits, vendors will need to provide clients with ways to reduce costs by increasing efficiency.
IT Services Sales: US$20.6bn in 2011 to US$20.9bn in 2012, +2% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to analyst modification, with the market shaped by a continued move towards distributed computing and service-oriented architectures.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Canada's score was 70.7 out of 100.0. Canada ranks second in our latest RRR table, behind the US, but still ahead of Latin American leaders such as Brazil and Mexico. The country ranked third for its industry rewards score, but its overall rating was boosted by a relatively high country rewards score of 90.
Key Trends & Developments.
- The federal government has stepped up its efforts to expand its use of cloud-based services. Government entities at all levels are expected to be a growing market for cloud computing services as small towns and cities strive to cut costs and raise efficiency. In 2012, the government has launched a new brokerage system, designed to create an open marketplace where government agencies can procure cloud services. As of mid-2012, two of Ottawa's highest profile departments - Service Canada, which supervises federal benefits including Social Insurance, and the Canada Revenue Agency - are using cloud services.
- Fiscal constraints faced by the Ontario government in particular represent a challenging environment for vendors. Meanwhile, Toronto authorities have also launched a Core Spending Review targeted, which could have negative implications for IT spending. However, a focus, by Ontario and other authorities, on deficit reduction through public services delivery reforms should also potentially represent an opportunity for IT vendors.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mexico Information Technology Report Q4 2012
- Turkey Information Technology Report Q4 2012
- Hungary Information Technology Report Q4 2012
- Argentina Information Technology Report Q4 2012
- Malaysia Information Technology Report Q4 2012
- Germany Information Technology Report Q4 2012
- Egypt Information Technology Report Q4 2012
- Sri Lanka Information Technology Report Q4 2012
- South Korea Information Technology Report Q4 2012
- Peru Information Technology Report Q4 2012