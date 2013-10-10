Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Canada Life Financial Corporation : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Canada Life Financial Corporation : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Canada Life Financial Corporation' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Canada Life Financial Corporation (CLFC) is an insurance holding company based in Canada. The company along with its subsidiary, The Canada Life Assurance Company (Canada Life), is focused on offering life insurance, health insurance, retirement savings and investment management products to individuals, families and corporate clients. The company offers a varied range of group and individual insurance policies for life, critical illness, creditor and disability insurance, and reinsurance. The company also provides annuities, pension plans, trusts, investment products, and financial and investment management products. Canada Life distributes its products through independent advisors associated with managing general agencies and national accounts including investors group. The company offers its products and services in Canada, Germany, Ireland, the Isle of Man, the UK, and the US. The company operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. CLFC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.



Companies Mentioned



Canada Life Financial Corporation



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