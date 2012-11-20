Canada Mining Report Q4 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Materials market report from Business Monitor International: "Canada Mining Report Q4 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Canada's mining sector will remain one of the steadiest growth stories in the Americas region thanks to a diversified mineral commodity basket and growing demand from abroad. Canada mineral commodity production is diversified across base and precious metals as well as industrial minerals. The country is a top ten global producer of zinc, lead, iron ore, nickel, copper, gold, silver, uranium and potash. The mining sector is one of the most important industries to the Canadian economy not only from a production standpoint but also because it is home to some of the world's largest mining company headquarters. Because historical production has focused primarily on serving North American markets faster growth in emerging markets in Asia and elevated metals prices are encouraging mining companies to develop Canada's mineral potential.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
We maintain our forecast for Canada's mining industry value to reach US$33.8bn in 2016 as the country recovers strongly from the global financial crisis and emerging markets demand for minerals grows. Global demands on the world's mineral resources will drive changes in trade dynamics and encourage new exploration across Canada's untapped resources. We forecast average annual industry growth of 6.8% between 2012 and 2016 as Canada's stable business environment attracts consistent investment.
Sector Relies On Diverse Minerals For Growth
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Namibia Mining Report Q4 2012
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Mining Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Angola Mining Report Q4 2012
- Botswana Mining Report Q4 2012
- Chile Mining Report Q4 2012
- Kazakhstan Mining Report Q4 2012
- Buyer Spend Activity and Procurement Behaviors and Strategies in the Mining Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Mining Quarterly Deal Analysis: M&A and Investment Trends - Q2 2012