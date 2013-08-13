Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Canada Mining Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Canada's mining sector will see solid, if slow, growth thanks to diversified mineral deposits and

a steady pipeline of investment. The country is a top 10 global producer of zinc, lead, iron ore, nickel,

copper, gold, silver, uranium and potash. With many companies both headquartered and producing in

Canada, the mining sector is crucial to the Canadian economy. Thus, we expect Canada's political

leadership to maintain favourable tax and regulatory policies for the sector. However, weak US growth,

eurozone troubles, and slowing, less commodity-intensive growth in China, will weigh the industry.

Though global demand growth is likely to remain slow and production capacity still elevated, particularly

for base metals, decreasing ore quality and rising costs among major mineral exporters should encourage

new exploration across Canada's untapped resources. While Canada is less cost competitive on a per-unitof-

output basis compared to some developing-world exporters, its technological, infrastructure, and

governance advantages makes it an attractive investment destination. Still, we forecast modest average

annual industry growth of 1.8% between 2013 and 2017.



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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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