Canada Needs More Immigrants and Skilled Workers, Says MoreVisas

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- MoreVisas, one of the leaders in India’s immigration industry, is pleased to announce that Canada has just revised its immigration regulations and policies. Word has it that the lawmakers of Canada decided to change some of its immigration policies after a study concluded that the country has a shortage of skilled workers, particularly in the IT industry. According to sources, these recent revises will help skilled workers from India, Philippines, Malaysia and other countries in Asia get their immigration visas to Canada quickly and easily. This is by far good news for people seeking employment in Canada, as they now have an opportunity to fulfill their immigration aspirations in their desired country. After receiving the latest news about Canada’s immigration regulations, MoreVisas has projected an increment of applicants for their Canada working visas. To apply for a working visa in Canada, contact MoreVisas at their website, http://www.morevisas.com/, or call the through 1800-2000-144.



MoreVisas has been a credible and trusted visa and immigration consultant in India. For ten years, it has provided assistance in securing student visas, dependent visas, family visas, working visas and others. As a leading and experienced visa consultant in India, MoreVisas thrives in providing world class services to their clients. Unlike other visa consultants, MoreVisas is composed of a team of savvy and reputable counselors who are committed to providing timely consultation and services to their customers.



About MoreVisas

Established in 2003, MoreVisas provides services in all the leading metros of India, namely Hyderabad Bangalore, Chennai, and Delhi. While MoreVisas was established in India, it has outlets and branches in international cities, including Toronto, London and San Diego. To get a complete list of their locations and outlets, navigate to http://www.morevisas.com/contactus/.



Since its advent more than eight years ago, MoreVisas has helped a lot of people achieved their aspirations and goals. As a matter of fact, MoreVisas has a booming list of satisfied and successful clients. Recently, a successful skilled worker in Denmark was very pleased with the services offered by MoreVisas. At MoreVisas’ website, the skilled worker posted a testimonial stating “I am completely satisfied with your service and the service quality of your immigration consultants, they really helped me to secure my immigration to Denmark, this would not have been possible without MoreVisas. Cheers Guys!! “Aside from this skilled worker, there are a lot of other clients who have posted positive reviews and testimonials on their website. To read more testimonials about MoreVisas’ services, navigate to their official website at http://www.morevisas.com/morevisas-reviews/a/0.



Aside from Canada and Denmark, MoreVisas also provide immigration and visa services to other countries, including Australia, Norway, France, Dubai, Hong Kong, Germany, Indonesia, UK, Switzerland, Netherlands, USA, Singapore, Spain, South Africa, Brazil and Sweden.



Besides skilled workers and professionals, students as well as medical practitioners can avail MoreVisas sophisticated services. As a leading and established visa and immigrant consultant, MoreVisas offers immigration programs for refugees, live-in caregivers, students, investors, businessmen, provincial nominees, and others. Regardless of your profession or aspirations for moving to Canada, MoreVisas can help you secure the visa you need.



Contact Details:

Mani Kumar

Plot No.1203,

Road No.56,

Jubilee Hills,

Hyderabad - 500033

Website: http://www.morevisas.com/

Phone: 040-32945591

Toll Free: 1800-2000-144