"Canada Oil & Gas Report Q2 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Energy market report from Business Monitor International: "Canada Oil & Gas Report Q2 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2012 -- BMI View: Oil sands-based liquids supply and shale gas production form the foundation of Canada's energy supply outlook. Conventional sources of crude oil and natural gas output are in decline, with little immediate prospect of a reversal in this trend. The overall picture is therefore complex but encouraging, as long-term volumes of oil and gas protect Canada's position as a key supplier to the US.
The main trends and developments we highlight for Canada's Oil and Gas sector are:
- There is likely to be a threefold increase in gas power generation over the next decade, according to the Canadian Energy Research Institute. Much of the gas used in power applications is the result of rising energy use at the oil sands facilities. The growing use of gas in power generation projects also points to Canada's consumption rising from an estimated 86.40bn cubic metres (bcm) in 2012 to 96.96bcm by 2016.
- Canadian gas production is expected to decline over the next two or three years, before unconventional supplies reverse this trend and lead to the stabilisation of supply. BMI is assuming that estimated Canadian gas production, estimated at 155.05bcm in 2012, will drop to 152.27bcm by 2014, before recovering to 155.32bcm by 2016 and 164.08bcm by 2021.
- Industry body the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) continues to forecast significant growth in Canadian crude oil production, driven largely by oil sands. Released in June 2011, its forecasts reaffirm a trend for continued long-term output growth. Total Canadian production (including oil sands but excluding NGLs) is predicted to rise from 2.8mn barrels per day (b/d) in 2010 to 3.5mn b/d by 2015, and further to 4.2mn b/d by 2020.
- BMI estimates Canadian oil supply (crude oil, condensate, NGLs and other liquids) will hit 3.63mn b/d in 2012. We expect production growth of approximately 200,000b/d in 2012-2013, with total volumes set to hit 4.32mn b/d by 2016. We are assuming that oil demand will reach 2.33mn b/d by 2016, resulting in net exports of 2.13mn b/d.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Oil and Gas Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Oil and Gas Industry
- Global Oil and Gas Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Oil and Gas Industry
- Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2011
- PetroSands Resources (Canada) Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2011
- United States Oil & Gas Report Q2 2012
- Trinidad & Tobago Oil & Gas Report Q2 2012
- China Oil & Gas Report Q2 2012
- Apco Oil & Gas International Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2011
- Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2010
- Thailand Oil & Gas Report Q2 2012