New Healthcare research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Innovative drugmakers have experienced increasing government cost containment pressure and generic competition in Canada. Local authority has also switched to more direct incentive to encourage R&D investment from pharmaceutical industry. We expect the country's relatively high generic drug price will fall further which will ultimately benefit consumers.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: CAD25.6bn (US$25.6bn) in 2012 to CAD25.8bn (US$25.5bn) in 2013; -0.4% growth in local currency terms and 0.5% growth in US dollar terms. Forecast downward from Q113 on account of lower than expected new industry data.
- Healthcare: CAD196.9bn (US$197.0bn) in 2012 to CAD203.9bn (US$206.0bn) in 2013; +3.6% growth in local currency terms and +4.6% growth in US dollar terms. Forecast slightly up from Q113 due to new industry data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Rating: In BMI's RRRs for Q213, Canada remains in second place in the expanded regional matrix, trailing behind the US. This is also the case for all other countries in BMI's proprietary system that ranks pharmaceutical markets according to attractiveness to multinational drugmakers. A minor reweighting of one of the RRR components is being implemented to improve the tool, and the adjusted scores for all markets will be published in the Q313 updates of the Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare reports.
Key Trends And Developments
- In January 2013, Canada's provinces made a coordinated effort to lower prices on six of the most widely prescribed generic drugs. The government's aim to reduce high spending on generic drugs for health programs in the country, both public and private. From April 2013, pharmacies will be requested to price generics at no more than 18% of the price of the brand-name equivalent. The six drugs account for 20% of public spending on generic drugs in Canada, and comprises: atorvastatin, the generic version of Pfizer's cholesterol-lowering Lipitor; ramipril, a generic version of Altace, Sanofi's blood pressure medicine; venlafaxine, the generic version of antidepressant Effexor from Pfizer; amlodipine, a cardiac drug developed by Pfizer; and omeprazole and rabeprazole, both used to treat ulcers and acid reflux, originally developed by AstraZeneca and Eisairespectively.
- In December 2012, Quebec abolished its rule, introduced in 1994, authorising the reimbursement of lower-cost generic drugs in the province's public prescription drug insurance plan only after the originator drug has been on the market for 15 years. The announcement was part of Quebec's 2013 budget, which also includes a new incentive for the biopharmaceutical sector: the government will increase refundable tax credit for research and development (R&D) salaries from 17.5% to 27.5% on all spending incurred from November 21 2012 to January 1 2018.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Nigeria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Croatia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Poland Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Australia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Central America Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Mexico Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Kuwait Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Singapore Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Romania Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Portugal Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013