Canada Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013 - New Market Report

New Healthcare research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- The Canadian government's focus on further cost-containment policies to healthcare overlooks the sector's function as a generator of wealth. Canada's healthcare sector, which receives 70% of its funding from the government, has absorbed labour forces during the economic downturn and indirectly created jobs for other sectors. It has also played an important role in contributing taxes and supporting other industries' growth. We believe that, with household consumption remaining subdued and the overall economy still weak in the coming quarters, the Canadian government should reassess its healthcare policies and their potential impact on the Canadian economy.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: CAD25.6bn (US$25.6bn) in 2012 to CAD25.5bn (US$25.8bn) in 2013; -0.4% growth in local currency terms and 0.5% growth in US dollar terms. Forecast unchanged from Q213.
- Healthcare: CAD198.1bn (US$198.2bn) in 2012 to CAD205.3bn (US$207.4bn) in 2013; +3.6% growth in local currency terms and +4.6% growth in US dollar terms. Forecast slightly up from Q213 due to more optimistic macroeconomic data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Rating: Canada scores 68.7 in BMI's Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Risk/Reward Rating (RRR), making it the second-most attractive pharmaceutical market in America. We have re-weighted the RRR components to improve the tool, and adjusted scores for all markets in our Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare reports.
Key Trends And Developments
- In April 2013, French drugmaker Ipsen's Dysport secured approval from Health Canada, according to Business Wire. The drug was developed by the firm as a temporary treatment for frown lines in adult patients under the age of 65. The drug will be marketed in Canada by Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals' Medicis Aesthetics unit. Valeant has confirmed that the drug will be launched by the end of April 2013.
- In March 2013, Health Canada approved Bayer's Stivarga (regorafenib) Tablets, indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (MCRC) who have been previously treated with fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy, oxaliplatin, irinotecan, an anti-VEGF therapy, and, if KRAS wildtype, an anti-EGFR therapy.
- In March 2013, Novo Nordisk Canada joined Canada's Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (Rx&D).
- In March Health Canada approved Astellas Pharma's Myrbetriq (mirabegron extended-release tablets). Myrbetriq is indicated for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urgency, urgency incontinence and urinary frequency.
- In February 2013, Eli Lilly CEO John Lechleiter threatened to move the company's operations out of Canada after a series of losses in Canadian courts of patents for key drugs
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Nigeria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013
- Croatia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013
- Australia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013
- Mexico Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013
- Kenya Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013
- Pakistan Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013
- Algeria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013
- Argentina Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013
- Hong Kong Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013
- Central America Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013